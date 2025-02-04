Community borrowing scheme Buxton Library of Things celebrates first birthday

Nearly 200 people have used the Buxton Library of Things since it opened one year ago, saving people money and reducing the region’s carbon footprint.

Founded by Transition Buxton the Library of Things opened on January, 30 2024 and is situated in Buxton Library on Kents Bank

There is a large inventory of items that can be borrowed for nominal fees, maximum £5 per item per week and includes a wide range of tools and domestic things that people may only need occasionally.

Jean Ball, from Transition Buxton, said: “The community borrowing service has been embraced by local people – nearly 200 people have already registered to use the service.

Someone borrowing a carpet cleaner from the Buxton Library of Things instead of buying one. Photo submitted

“Having a party? The Library of Things has an urn, cups, glasses, cutlery, gazebos, folding chairs, and a popcorn maker you could borrow.

“If you haveSmall visitors coming to stay you are able to borrow a child’s inflatable bed with an integrated sleeping bag, and a foldable high chair.

“If you have garden plans you could borrow a lawn mower, scarifier, aerator, long loppers, hedge trimmer, and a rake.

“If it’s DIY time there is a wide range of hand and power tools including drain rods, wall paper stripper, ladder, and a faucet installation tool.”

A party was organised after a gazebo was borrowed from the Buxton Library of Things. Photo submitted

There is even a wheeled trolley and a big rucksack that you can borrow to carry your items home in if you don’t want to use a car.

Jean said: “Thanks to the support of Derbyshire County Council who provide the premises, and a great team of Transition Buxton volunteers, the Library of Things is saving people money, and by reducing the need for individual households to buy, store, and maintain multiples of items that can be shared, helps to reduce our collective carbon footprint.”

After a small start-up grant from the National Lottery via Transition Together the Buxton Library of Things is now self-funding and continues to grow.

Browse the inventory online anytime, join, reserve items, then collect and return them at Buxton Library on Monday evenings 5-7pm, or Saturday mornings 10am-12pm.

A sewing machine was loaned out from the Buxton Library of Things. Photo submitted

For more information and the full list of items available for hire visit buxtonlibraryofthings.myturn.com/library/

If anyone would like to donate an item or want to join the volunteer team email [email protected]