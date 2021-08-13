Cold and tired but High Peak teens' sleepout raises hundreds for Buxton homelessness charity

Ten youngsters on the National Citizen Service programme elected to raise money for High Peak Homeless Help as part of the course’s social action component.

On Wednesday, August 11, they were visited by High Peak Mayor Paul Hardy, his wife Mary, and Robert Largan MP to discuss the issue before the group bedded down outside Buxton United Reformed Church.

It proved a cold and occasionally wet night, and not everyone managed to sleep, but all were rewarded by the experience.

High Peak Mayor Paul Hardy, his wife Mary and Robert Largan MP with youngsters from the National Citizen Service programme.

Lucy Jennings, 16, from New Mills, said: “I’m glad I got to take part. We learned a lot about how homeless people are struggling in our community and what they go through.

“A lot of those things can go unnoticed, so it was good to spread awareness and raise money for such an amazing cause.”