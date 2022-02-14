Church charity seeks community hero nominations for Buxton awards night

The River Network will host its Derbyshire and Peak District community hero awards event at the Ensana Buxton Crescent Hotel and Spa on Wednesday, March 16, starting at 7pm.

Chief executive Terry Eckersley said: “As things are starting to open up again we wanted to honour and celebrate some of the people and organisations that have helped us all, particularly in the last couple of years.”

The “black tie and smart casual” event will feature a drinks reception followed by a presentation which promises “special guests and surprises.”

The Buxton Crescent Hotel will host the community hero awards in March.

Organisers are also inviting nominations for deserving award winners – individuals and organisations who have done exceptional work to support their communities.

Councillor Ollie Cross, the deputy mayor of High Peak, is expected to be among those attending the ceremony and said: “It will be fantastic to see local community stalwarts, groups and charitable organizations receive well-deserved recognition for their invaluable and selfless contributions to local communities across Derbyshire. It’s going to be a wonderful celebration.”

The River Network is based in Matlock but delivers outreach activities across the north of the county, including youth training, foodbanks and advice services.

In Buxton, it recently launched a weekly session offering coffee and conversation the United Reformed Church, on Hardwick Square East, every Tuesday, noon to 2pm.

To submit a nomination, go to rivernetworkcharity.org.uk/awards.

To register to attend the event for free, go to https://bit.ly/3p9iuAL.