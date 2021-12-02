Christmas spirit in full force as Whaley Bridge switch on takes place

The lantern parade lit up the Memorial Park, and Santa stopped by to switch on the lights as the festivities went ahead despite the storm.

All day on Saturday November 27 at the Whaley basin there was a craft and food market and Father Christmas arrived by boat in the afternoon.

Nev Clarke from the Transhipment Warehouse said: “A few traders did drop out because of the bad weather as they couldn’t get here but for everyone else it went ahead and was really popular.

Santa arrived by boat as part of the Whaley Bridge festivities at the weekend

"We had food stalls and people selling their crafts and a drum making workshop too at the same time so there was lots going on.

"It was quiet in the morning but by the afternoon the warehouse was bustling and especially when Santa arrived by boat – it was great.”

Santa then walked through the down to the Mechanics Institute where he opened the Christmas market there.

Almost 300 people took part in the lantern parade through Whaley Memorial Park

The weather did cause some disruption and a tree came down in Whaley Memorial Park which Nev said he helped to remove before the lantern parade.

Friends of Memorial Park have organised a lantern parade through the park since 2015 and secretary Jane Wright said the snow made it more magical.

She said: “We’ve never had snow during a parade before so it felt really lovely and Christmassy.

"After the bad weather the night before had cleared, the sky was clear and we could see the stars and so many people wrapped up warm and came out to join us which was great.

Inside the Transhipment Warehouse for the Christmas market

"There must have been almost 300 people – some with lanterns they had made at the workshops this year and some who had saved them from previous years.”

The parade went through the park from the Goyt Road entrance to the Reservoir Road entrance and then on to the station where carols were sang and the Christmas tree lights were switched on.

Jane said: “There was a really nice atmosphere in town, everyone felt festive and it was just lovely to come together and have some Christmas fun.”

Whaley Canal Basin in the snow