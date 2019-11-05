Christmas lights appeal for Buxton town centre

A new fundraiser is hoping to bring back the magic of Christmas to Buxton.

Continuing on from the fundraising success of recent years Buxton Town Team and Buxton Sparkles are calling on people to make a donation to help deck the town ready for the festive season.



Last year fundraising provided new coloured lights for four of the six Christmas trees which are supplied by High Peak Borough Council.

Now the volunteers want to provide new lights for both The Palace and Aldi roundabouts the cost per tree, just for lights, is around £1700, recycle the old white lights by installing them on the trees either side of ‘The Avenue’ on The Slopes.

They also want new lights and power supply for the weather station on the Slopes to make The Buxton Crown. This, in part, to support The Buxton Sparkles Lantern Procession and talks are still ongoing with High Peak Borough Council for an additional ‘town tree’ at the top of Fairfield Road.

Just over £600 has been raised out of the £3,250 needed to complete the decorations for the town this year and Andrea said: “It’s ordinary people who make the magic happen, by creating the decorations that are put around the town, through donations and by spreading the word.”

Steve Bradshaw, town team director said: “For those who would prefer to help or give in other ways we are having a stall at the Rotary Dickensian Market on November 16.”

To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/buxton-magic or email e-mail townteam@buxtontownteam.org