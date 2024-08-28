Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For nine years volunteers have been making hampers of food and gifts to give to people on Christmas Day as well as providing a free meal in a cafe Buxton but this year the group are looking for new premises to hold the event.

Ruth Eyre, who set up Christmas for the Community in 2015, is already planning for this year.

She said: “Last year we provided 100 hampers for families across the area and this year we are aiming to complete 125 hampers as there is a growing number of people who are struggling and we want to do all we can to help them.”

Since the project started The Tradesman’s Entrance on Higher Buxton has worked with the group and provided a venue for free hot meals on Christmas Day for those who do not want to eat alone.

Ruth Eyre is back doing Christmas for the Community for the ninth year and needs the town's support to make it a success. Photo submited

This year Ruth says they are taking a well earned break this Christmas but now she is trying to secure a place so the meals can go ahead this year.

She said: “I need to start planning now because it is the end of summer and Christmas will be here before you know it.

“I started doing this as I wanted to help people, those who may live alone or not see family.

“I wanted to create a space where everyone could come together.”

Last year, thanks to incredible support, the group were able to help more than 500 people, and over the past nine years, reached more than 3,000 individuals

“Over the years this has grown and we now provide hampers for families who want to eat at home but may be struggling financially.”

Ruth says the pandemic highlighted a lot of hidden poverty in the area and since then with the cost of living crisis people are still struggling.

She said: “Nine years ago it would have cost £500 to do everything.

“Now as we have grown the cost is closer to £1,600 if not more.

“I love Buxton. The people here are so community driven and Christmas in the Community has become a regular fixture and I know people want to help.”

This year Ruth is asking people to sponsor a hamper or a meal.

She said: “That way people can know their £40 has paid for a hamper for a family on Christmas Day or £10 will cover the cost of a Christmas Day meal.”

The group is also looking for volunteers, as well as a space which can be used for collecting donations, packing, and distributing our Christmas hampers.

And they want to reach out to local services who could benefit from distributing hampers such as schools, nurseries, food banks, social services, family workers to get in touch to discuss how they can allocate hampers for the people who need them the most.

Ruth added: “Thank you for everyone’s kindness and ongoing support – we couldn’t do this without you. “Let’s come together and make this Christmas special for everyone in our community.”

To get involved search For the Community on Facebook.