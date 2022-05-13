Chinley scout presented with top award at Windsor Castle

In October 2019, Peter Berriman, who lives in Chinley, was awarded the Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct for his determination to return to scouting after his cancer treatment and spinal cord injury.

He was invited to the St George’s Day parade at Windsor Castle in April 2020, but the event didn’t take place due to Covid.

Two years later he was re-invited and last month made the journey with his parents and brother Sam to receive his award.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Berriman pictured with Bear Grylls at Windsor Castle after being awarded the Chief Scout's Commendation for Meritorious Conduct award.

Mum Mandy Berriman said: “It was such a wonderful day and a true celebration for all the scouts there and we felt so lucky to be part of it.”

Between January and June 2019 Peter was going through treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

In September of that year he returned to cubs and this grit and determination was acknowledged by the High Peak District Scout Commissioner who put him up for the award.

Mandy said: “There was a full parade for the scouts who have earned their Queen’s Award – which is the highest honour a scout can get – and those who were awarded the meritorious conduct were able to join the parade at the end which was really nice.

Peter Berriman at Windsor Castle after been being awarded the the Chief Scout's Commendation for Meritorious Conduct award.

“The award Peter got isn’t handed out to just anyone and it was really nice way to celebrate all he has been through.”

Peter, who is now in the scouts, also met adventurer Bear Grylls and had his picture taken with him.

Mandy said: “We also got talking to a retired surgeon and it turned out he trained the doctor who performed Peter’s surgery at Manchester Children’s Hospital.”

After the parade the celebrations continued at the castle hotel where every one was served afternoon tea and the family sat on the table next to astronaut Tim Peake.

Peter Berriman, brother Sam and dad Martin at Windsor Castle after Peter was awarded the Chief Scout's Commendation for Meritorious Conduct award.

Mandy said: “It was such a great day, the weather stayed warm and there was a really lovely atmosphere and I’m really glad we could be part of it.”

After returning from Windsor, Peter and his parents went to America for Peter’s latest medication, after the community raised more than £150,000 to pay for pioneering treatment not available on the NHS.