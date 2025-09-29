Demolition of the Multi Use Games Area, MUGA, in Chapel-en-le-Frith is well underway after the parish council lost a five year legal battle - now the children of the town have spoken out against the decision.

In early September the parish council announced that they had made the difficult decision’ to remove the MUGA and demolition work started last week.

The Buxton Advertiser contacted Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School to see how the loss of a well used playground facility will affect the children.

One pupil said: "I don't understand why people complained, why don't they like children in the park?"

Children of Chapel-en-le-Frith speak out against MUGA removal. Photo Kath Sizeland

Another pupil said that it was ‘not good’ and another said they were ‘really sad as we have loads of great memories there’.

The MUGA was installed in 2010 after a fundraising campaign, however two households complained about the noise and said the games area was too close to homes.

This was escalated to court after Chapel Parish Council failed to respond to the submitted noise readings. Initially a judge ruled the complainants were “hypersensitive to noise” but a High Court judge overturned the ruling in November 2022. The council Chapel was given four months to solve the noise problem by either closing the MUGA or re-installing it further away from homes but again failed to act.

Another Chapel Primary school pupil said: “It's going to be autumn soon and we can't play football on the field because it'll be really muddy.”

A different student said the only reason older kids go to the park was for the MUGA.

The sentiments were echoed by various different pupils in different year groups with one saying they played football with their grandad on the tarmaced area and another learnt to ride their bike there.

One sad student said: “There is nothing else in Chapel for us to do now."

And a Y6 child added: “You expect to get noise in a park. Saying it's too noisy in a park is like saying it's too quiet in a library!”

Vice Chairman of the parish council Councillor Andrew Foreshew-Cain said: “The MUGA is being saved and stored with the hope of it getting reinstalled as soon as possible at a different location.”