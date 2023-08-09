News you can trust since 1852
Check out these pictures of 100-year-old Buxton business' new expansion

R.G Morris & Son Ltd have been a well known business in Buxton for more than 100 years and this month the family firm expanded to have a new fish counter in town.
By Lucy Ball
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 08:50 BST

The fishmongers on Bradshaw’s Yard, Staden Lane opened a new fish counter – allowing customers the chance to purchase fresh fish four days a week.

A company spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand new fish counter at RGM Seafood

"Our newly installed fish counter will ensure you have access to the finest and most succulent fish in town.

“We source our seafood directly from trusted fishermen, ensuring your meal is not only delicious but also responsibly and sustainably caught.

"We've brought the ocean to you.”

The new fish counter at RGM Seafood. Pic Jason Chadwick

