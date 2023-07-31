Thousands of revellers let their hair down at Y Not Festival - the Peak District’s party of the year.

Paul Weller, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Bombay Bicycle Club headlined four days of music and merry-making at Pikehall near Matlock.

Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who performed on Saturday, said: “It’s such a pleasure to be here at Y Not, what an amazing festival. Such fun.”

One lucky fan received a free gift from KT Tunstall who said: “This is our last festival show of the summer. Because it’s the last show, I’m going to give my jacket away. There’s a lady in the front row who’s been singing every word, I’m going to give it to you!”

Y NOT Festival has had a huge year championing local talent including The Rosadocs who hail from Clay Cross and Shadows of a Silhouette from Alfreton. The Rosadocs said on social media: “Y Not Festival, that was absolutely crazy. By far the biggest festival crowd yet. We are always shocked and grateful for these tents being packed for us.”

The Reytons from Rotherham played their first ever main stage set. Their frontman Jonny Yerrell said: “We played in a tiny tent last time, but we’ve worked our way up and now we’re on the main stage! We’re currently travelling around the world doing what we love and that’s thanks to people like you, backing this band.”

Lucy Warren posted on Facebook: “First time coming with kids and family camping was perfect could not fault it.” James Brown commented: “We have had an amazing festival …. how good were Kasabian? We will definitely be booking next year but that line-up will take some topping!”

Gripes were posted about the toilets. Fraser Marr commented: “The toilet situation was disgusting. They needed five times the amount on the site.” Dawn Mayo wrote: “The loos in the festival area were good but on the campsite terrible” and Lorna May Prime commented: “Toilets in glamping were not fit for purpose.” The complaints have promoted an apology from Y NOT organisers who stated on Twitter: “We’re sorry the toilets hadn’t been as we’d all hoped. We worked really hard to catch up after last-minute supplier problems, but it just wasn’t enough. We promise to do better next year.”

