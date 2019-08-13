Chatsworth Country Fair

Chatsworth Country Fair 2019 - what you can look forward to in pictures

This year's Chatsworth Country Fair is fast approaching, promising a great day out for all the family.

The event, which takes place from August 30 to September 1, features spectacular grand ring displays, top name chefs, a vintage funfair, a chance to try out new sports and lots of other fun and attractions to keep young and old entertained. Here's a look at some of the things taking place this year. TV presenter named as President of 2019 Chatsworth Country Fair

The biggest-ever meeting of hot air balloons is set to take place at this year's show. Photo - Matthew Kilner
TV presenter Julia Bradbury is this year's show President.
The Ukranian Cossacks will be one of the highlights of this year's show.
Award-winning chef Tim Sidaway from The Fisherman's Rest in Belper will be appearing at the show over the weekend.
