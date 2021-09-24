Charity's concern for High Peak families as gas prices soar

A recent hike in global gas prices has left consumers across the country worried about rising bills.

Now a Derbyshire charity has voiced its concern about the price surge and what it will mean for low income families as winter approaches.

Melanie Mallinson, senior operations manager for Citizens Advice Derbyshire districts said: “Many of our clients are heading for challenging times. The end of furlough combined with a sharp rise in energy prices is very worrying for many on low incomes."

Rising gas prices are causing concern for families across the country. Photo - MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

In response to the pandemic, a temporary £20 increase to universal credit payments was introduced but this officially ends in October, increasing the stress for people set to see a surge in their bills.

“Keeping the lifeline £20 a week increase of Universal Credit as we navigate through these times is the best way of protecting people who would otherwise be facing a difficult autumn and winter,” Melanie added.

Wholesale prices for gas have risen by 250 per cent since January, with a 70 per cent rise since August alone.

High Peak MP Robert Largan said he hopes the energy cap will help people this winter as gas prices surge

This is due to international supplies drying up and gas platforms in the North Sea closing for maintenance.

UK energy regulator Ofgem has increased the energy price cap to £1,277 from October 1 for those not on a fixed-term contract meaning prices can not rise until April 2022.

Addressing the concerns, High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “I welcome talks taking place between the Government and the energy industry.

“The increases in gas prices have been concerning and I know this is a cause of real worry for High Peak families and businesses ahead of winter.

“However, it is encouraging the Government has confirmed the energy price cap will not be removed this winter protecting people across the UK. This will save 15 million households up to £100 a year.

“I will continue to monitor the Government’s talks with the energy industry very closely and do everything I can to help give people in High Peak the security they need this winter.”