Charity fun day at Whaley Bridge

A fun day with ‘Hart’ will be supporting baby loss charities as well as the emergency services who helped save Whaley Bridge.

Staff at The White Hart pub in Whaley Bridge are organising an event which will be raising funds for the emergency services who were involved in the Toddbrook Reservoir incident, and also for charity Tommy’s which supports families through miscarriages and still births.

David Anderson, who took over the Market Street pub in February, said: “One of our staff members, Sarah Mellor, has been through the terrible heartache of losing a baby.

“I can’t imagine how she must be feeling and we wanted to support her however we could, so after learning about Tommy’s and the Rainbow Trust we decided to throw open the pub and make it a family event to raise money.

“The wheels were already in motion when the crisis at the dam happened, and the wonderful emergency services worked so hard to save our town. We wanted to do something to support them so we asked Sarah how she would feel about sharing the fun day and splitting the profits, and she was happy with that.”

The event on Saturday September 7, from 1pm, will feature eight bands performing on the ‘Band Wagon’ outside the pub, as well as raffles and auctions, an ice cream van, burger van, face-painting and a fire engine to look round.

David added: “It’s going to be a really good day.”