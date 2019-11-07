Charity fashion show in memory of Chapel-en-le-Frith brother

A Chapel-en-le-Frith businesswoman is hosting a charity fashion show in memory of her brother who ‘was so full of love and life’.

Michaela Daniels, owner of Itsy Bitsy Boutique, has organised a sell-out party night at Buxton’s Palace Hotel on Friday November 22.

All the money raised will go to support Ashgate Hospice, Blythe House Hospicecare and Mind in honour of Dean Morgan, who died of oesophageal cancer in March 2014.

Michaela said: “My brother was amazing, he was so full of love and so full of life.



“His death was a shock to everyone as he was only 39 and after he found out he was dying his biggest worry was that he would be forgotten, but that will never happen.”

The fashion show is the first for Itsy Bitsy Boutique and Michaela said she was feeling very excited.

She said: “We have lost family, friends and customers to cancer so to have everyone come together for a celebration of life and remembrance is something I think we all need.

“I opened the shop after Dean died. I realised life was for living, and to take the risk before it was too late. So we got the shop up and running and people have started asking me to put a fashion show on, so I’m taking the risk again.”

Dean passed away at Ashgate Hospice. Michaela said the end of life care he received was “incredible”, and the support the services provided to his family and two small children was “outstanding”.

She said: “The care didn’t stop after his passing. The services continued to support his wife Caroline and his boys Luca and Maxi, who were aged three and six at the time.

“Since losing Dean I am passionate about supporting the charities which helped us.

“No amount of money will ever repay the care he received, but fundraising gives me lots of pleasure in ensuring the support is always there should any family ever experience such tragic times like we did and need to turn to any of these services.”

While the Winter Wonderland event is a sell-out, raffle tickets are still being sold, with more than 50 prizes to be won.

Michaela said: “We know people were disappointed when they couldn’t get tickets to the fashion show but by entering the raffle you can still do some good.”

Some of the top prizes include a £250 Itsy Bitsy voucher, a £300 fitted carpet, a two-night stay in Cornwall, a midweek break in Buxton, plus spa treatments, hampers and gifts.

Raffle tickets are £2.50 and on sale at the Market Street boutique.

