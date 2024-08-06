A Buxton man living with throat cancer wants to thank the surgeons who have operated on him and given him a second chance at life by holding a charity fun day.

The family fun day will be at Buxton Rugby Club on Sunday August 11 from midday.

Steve Mayer was first diagnosed in September 2015 after a lump appeared on his throat, this turned out to be a cancerous tumour which was removed in October of the same year and then he had six weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

After being given the all clear in 2017 another lump was found in July 2023 which again was cancerous.

Steve Mayer and family Amy Totton, Emma Day, Staciy Mayor and granddaughter Ariyah Davis-Totton. Photo Brian Eyre

Stepdaughter Amy Totton said: “He was given three options, do nothing and he would have three months to live.“Have radiotherapy again but it would not be as successful as the first time and may only extend his life by a couple of months.

“Or have life altering surgery.”Steve made the brave decision to have the life altering surgery in September last year which saw him have his side walls of his throat removed as well as his voice box.

He then had his throat reconstructed leaving him breathing through a hole in his neck and learning to eat and speak again.

Amy said: “His daughter got married this year and he was determined to give her away.

“However, as a taxi driver his life changed forever as he was no longer able to work because he was unable to drive safely while pressing the button on his voice box which allows him to talk.”

Amy said: “The doctors and nurses saved his life and yes it has been tough for him and he has had to relearn basic skills again but he is still here with us.

“We wanted to give something back so we have organised a family fun day.”The fun day will raise money for We Are Mentors a charity made up of surgeons, nurses, dieticians and other medical professionals to help patients that have been affected by Head and Neck Cancer.

On the day there will be a charity football match, bouncy castles, children's activities and refreshments.

Entry will be £5 per car and donations from walk-ins.