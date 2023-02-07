The event on Saturday February, 4 was organised by #ChallengeDerbyshire which was formed in 2015 to raise money for Ashgate Hospice, Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen's Trust who provide end of life care to those with terminal illness.

David Hopkins, CEO of M Markovitz Ltd and founder of #ChallengeDerbyshire said: “We are so fortunate to have these amazing charities supporting our community and together we need to ensure they continue to be there for those in need, at the most difficult of times.

“The care and support they offer should never be underestimated and we are immensely grateful to all the local businesses who continue to come together in support of #ChallengeDerbyshire.”

The black-tie gala for #ChallengeDerbyshire raised £165,000. Pic submitted

The ball, hosted by local radio presenters Paul Jenner and Damian Senar, included a four-course dinner and live music from a Take That tribute band.

All the running costs of the ball were covered by Markovitz, meaning every penny donated went to the charities and since #ChallengeDerbyshire was launched more than £1.6m has been raised.

Becca Gregory, Fundraising Manager at Blythe House Hospice & Helen’s Trust said: “What an amazing night.

“We are so grateful to Jennifer McBain and her team from Markovitz for once again organising this incredible event.

David Hopkins, founder of #ChallengeDerbyshire speaking at the charity ball. Pic submitted

“The immense goodwill for our charities was tangible on the night and the staggering total raised is testament to how valued our services are.

"It is heart-warming to know local businesses want to be there for us to ensure we can be there for them, their employees, families and loved ones.”

Radio presenters Paul Jenner and Damian Senar led the evening for #ChallengeDerbyshire which raised £165,000. Pic submitted