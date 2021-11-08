Characters and superheroes were out in force for Buxton Comic Con

Buxton Comic Con, formerly Unicon, has been attracting cosplayers and sci-fi fans from all over the country to the town for several years now but Covid had stopped the events taking place for two years.

Organiser Steven Howard was delighted to be back in Buxton’s Devonshire Dome on Sunday October, 31.

He said: “It went really well considering the torrential rain we had.

Buxton Comic Con has returned to the Devonshire Dome after a two year break due to the pandemic

"It was the first one we’ve done since lockdown not just in Buxton but across the country so it was great to get together and see people have a good time.”

There were lots of character appearences on the day with Bumblebee, Pikachu, Monsters Inc. Sully and Storm Troopers all popping into say hello.

Steven said: “It was great seeing the kiddies faces light up when they saw Mario and Yoshi or a Minion walk past.

"With it being on Halloween we had so many people dressing up in cosplay or in Halloween costumes which was good.

"A comic con is nothing without the people who come to see it, we do it for them so seeing everyone there made my day.”

For those who did not get a picture with their favourite character they could have their picture taken with the Tardis, the Flintstone’s car, Walking Dead's "Dead Inside" Door and new for this year’s event was the Minecraft photo prop.

Steven said: “Everything was very busy, the stalls did well, there were people waiting to pose with the Flintstones car. We tried to organise it so there would always be a character out doing the rounds to keep people entertained.

"It was great to be back and we’ve got lots planned for next year with two more comic cons, a Harry Potter themed event, and a smaller artist event in the summer.

"It’s going to be a very busy year for Buxton.”

This Saturday Steven, who runs the Toy Cupboard, is putting on a free gaming event – Play Buxton – in the Octagon between 10am and 4pm with character appearences, a mini battle box arena for robots, and competitions from CEX in Buxton as well as a Mine Craft area too.