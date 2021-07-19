Chapel Parish Council invites nominations for 2021 community awards

The annual awards recognise those people and groups who go above and beyond to support others, help the area flourish or distinguish themselves in their chosen field.

Eligible nominees can come from anywhere in the parish – Bagshaw, Combs, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Dove Holes, Sparrowpit, Tunstead Milton or Whitehough – and should be making a positive difference to local life however large or small.

One example is volunteer work or fundraising. Every day many individuals across the community give their time to assist others who are in need, they selflessly work to make the lives of others better in some way.

Who has made the biggest difference to parish life in Chapel over the past 12 months or more?

Last year, Gemma Ellis received an award for her work as the founder of breast cancer support group Stage 4 Deserves More and fundraising for healthcare causes.

A second award went to Ted Fell for service to the local community including work with the Royal British Legion.

Alternatively, nominations might celebrate exceptional academic, sporting, musical or artistic achievement, for individuals or groups who have had success at district, county or national level and therefore raised the profile of the parish.

In 2012, Anthony Kappes received an award for achieving a cycling gold medal at the London Paralympics.

After a year when people have spent more time close to home and come to rely on their neighbours, nominations could also recognise those people and projects which have generated or improved community spirit by bringing people together.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from www.chapelpc.org and should be returned to the council by Thursday, September 30.

