Chapel-en-le-Frith war memorial restored to former glory by generous former soldier - after council quoted more than £42,000 for the work

After years of trying to get the war memorial in Chapel-en-le-Frith cleaned, a veteran soldier known as the Military Grave Restorer has worked his magic to bring the memorial back to its former glory.

Sally Tideswell, branch secretary for the Chapel-en-le-Frith Royal British Legion, said: “We as the Royal British Legion Branch, for the people of Chapel have been trying to get the war memorial cleaned and maintained for a few years now.

“With it being the responsibility of the local parish council, it's been a long time coming.”

Costs from parties to restore the war memorial were coming in at more than £42,000 - a cost unachievable for the town.

Steve Davies the Military Grave Restorer, has worked on the Chapel-en-le-Frith war memorila in the town, doing the work at a fraction of the cost than was quoted by other companies. Photo Steve Davies

Two Buxton based Freemasons Lodges, Phoenix Lodge of Saint Ann and High Peak Lodge donated £500 each towards the Chapel en le Frith War Memorial restoration fund.

This was matched by The Derbyshire Freemasons Provincial Grand Charity making a total of £2,000.

As the site was listed planning permission for the repairs had to be granted.

Once all this was completed Steve Davies, the Military Grave Restorer, gave his time and expertise at a fraction of the cost to restore the memorial.

On the left is Graham Sisson the Chairman of the Provincial Grand Charity. On the right are the Charity Stewards from each of the Lodges, Alan Burgess and Steve Cox. Photo Sally Tideswell

He said: “I love doing war memorials and this is my 32nd one but I had never seen a war memorial like Chapel’s before.

“All the names of soldiers who served - not just those who died are on the memorial which is really nice.”

Steve, a former soldier himself, restores and maintains graves which are not maintained, such as deaths prior to 1914, or of a service person who died during peacetime.

He and his team research both the soldier and his career and then their families and then restores the grave and the families are asked to make a donation if they would like.

Cleaning off years of old dirt and grime from Chapel war memorial. Photo Steve Davies

Steve, 67, said: “It’s actually really interesting. I have restored the grave of someone who fought in the Battle of Waterloo and the bugler from the Charge of the Light Brigade.”

Speaking about the war memorial in Chapel he said: “The town was quoted £42,000 which is just wrong and those people who gave those quotes should hang their heads in shame.

“I don’t do it for money, I do it because it is the right thing to do and these heroes should be honoured.”

He worked on the project for five days using suitable cleaners and then remortaring and making the names more readable.

He said: “I had people coming up and thanking me for what I’m doing.

“This matters, it is a war memorial to the people in the town and they still have family living here.

“It should be a nice focal point where people can clearly see the names of their loved ones.”

Sally added: “Chapel memorial is special not just to the town but was one of the first in the country to be built after World War One and now it looks amazing and I think it’s safe to say the people of Chapel are over the moon with how it looks.”

The Royal British Legion Chapel Branch will be holding a special VJ Day service at the war memorial on August 15th at 11am.

To donate to Steve and help him restore other military graves please visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/militarymonumentrestorer