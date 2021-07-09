Chapel-en-le-Frith shops and pubs to turn red, white and blue to mark 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion

For three days in July; Friday 16, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18, the town is being asked to come together to celebrate a century of the Royal British Legion

Chapel branch secretary Sally Tideswell said: “We all need a celebration after the year we have had and what better thing than celebrating 100 years of the legion.

"We need people to come together and spend money in the shops and the pubs and we wanted to let people know that the legion is still here and doing fundraising.”

Chapel Legion branch want to turn the town red, white and blue to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion. Pictured Derek Eley BEM. Patrick Lannigan, Alan Tideswell, Ted Fell Chairman, Sally Tideswell secretary, Jason Burgess, poppy seller, Helen Capell committee member.

To get in the party mood the businesses in the area are being asked to decorate with patriotic colours of red white and blue.

The Royal British Legion was formed in 1921, with the Chapel branch being set up in 1928.

Sally said: “The 100th anniversary is a big deal and we wanted to mark the occasion so we as a branch we are aiming to do a fundraiser every month to raise funds for the Derbyshire Poppy Appeal and we are excited about the red, white and blue campaign.”

There will be quizzes and raffles in various pubs and the proceeds will be split between the Derbyshire Poppy Appeal and the Little Cherubs charity which is a baby bank offering struggling families food and clothes.

There will also be a church service at Town End Church on Sunday July 18 to honour 100 years of the legion and a branch members only afternoon taking place in July.