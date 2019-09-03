Chapel-en-le-Frith pub raises hundreds of pounds for Kinder Mountain Rescue

There was dancing in the street and singing in the rain at a charity fun day in Chapel-en-le-Frith at the weekend.

The annual John Hartle Big Bash at The New Inn raised hundreds of pounds for the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team as people enjoyed live music from Manchester Ska and Special Brew at the pub on Manchester Road.

Landlady Nicola Bremnen, who organised the three-day bash, said: “It’s been such a brilliant weekend we’ve had music and things to keep the children entertained.

“I love just seeing people come together, having fun and raising money for a good cause too.

“It did rain but instead of moaning people just danced in the puddles and carried on which was great.”

The annual fundraiser is done in memory of TT motorbike racer from Chapel John Hartle who died 1968 and following on from the Toddbrook Incident staff at the New Inn wanted to support the mountain rescue teams who worked around the clock to save Whaley Bridge but receive no government funding.

Nicola said: “We had collection buckets out on the day and we have raised £313 before we factor in online donations. I know to some it may be a small donation but I’m really proud of what we have raised and hope it will make a difference to a wonderful team.”