Chapel-en-le-Frith poppy shop opens to help soldiers

A new Poppy Appeal fundraising shop has been launched in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The shop, on Market Street, was opened by chairman of the Chapel branch of the Royal British Legion, 101-year-old Derek Eley BEM, on Tuesday.

Branch secretary Sally Tideswell said: “This is an exciting new venture for us.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about since January and I’m so pleased it is open now.

“It means we will be able to raise money for the Poppy Appeal all year round and people will be able to get poppy-themed merchandise such as badges, wristbands and pens rather than waiting until the main Poppy Appeal in the autumn.”

All the money raised through the fundraising shop will go to the Derbyshire Poppy Appeal to help current and veteran soldiers within the county.

Sally said: “The lads and lasses who have served or are still serving, this shop is for them.

“To help them fight the silent war that goes on in their heads after active service, or those who need to reach out and make friends, or those who need medical help, we are doing our bit to give back to those who fight for this country.”

The shop will also be selling poppies made by Sew Chapel in red for remembrance, purple for animals in conflict and white for peace.

And as Sally explained, there had been specific requests for them during the annual two-week fundraiser.

“It has been overwhelming and amazing how much support people have given to the shop already,” she added.

The shop will be open every Tuesday, 10am to 1pm, and daily during the Poppy Appeal fortnight between 10am and 4pm.