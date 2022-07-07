Chapel-en-le-Frith pensioner walking Hadrian's Wall for charity

Christine Adlington who is walking Hadrians Wall to raise money for Stage 4 Derserves More

Christine Adlington will be putting her walking boots on and heading on a solo trek along the wall later this month to help support Gemma Ellis, a Chapel mum diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

The 71-year-old, from Ashfield Road, said: “I live in Chapel and I know Gemma’s story and I just think she is a true inspiration.

"She has cancer herself but she is using all her time to make up support packs to help others who have been recently diagnosed.

”So I’m walking for Gemma, and for everyone she supports and hoping to raise lots of money to help her continue her good work.”

Gemma was diagnosed in 2017 and since then has raised thousands of pounds to fund more cancer research, as well as setting up her own charity Stage 4 Deserves More.

Her good work has even been recently mentioned in Parliament after High Peak MP Robert Largan called on the government to increase funding and ‘turbo-charge research into this awful disease’.

Christine says Gemma will be on her mind with every mile she does.

She said: “I’m a walker and have done the Pennine Way and Coast to Coast but this has always been on my bucket list so I’m really excited to go and do it.

"I was meant to be walking with my daughter and grandson but now it has become a solo walk so it’s exciting in a different way now.

"I feel very lucky to have my health and be in a position to walk such distances.

"Walking is my release, my way to get outside and press the reset button and find peace and tranquility and have something just for me.”

Christine will be setting of on Saturday July, 24 and plans to walk the 84 miles over a week stopping to take in the history of the ancient Roman fort site.

She added: “Every penny raised will go towards helping Gemma help other people.;

"She makes the packs up with her two daughters and it would be great to lighten their financial burden so they know they can keep making up these wonderful gifts for those in need and not have to worry about money for them for a while.

"It would be great if you could donate what ever you can to help this truly marvellous woman.”

To donate to Christine’s cause visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/walk-for-stage-4