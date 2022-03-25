Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council honours residents at community awards ceremony

The award recipients were decided towards the end of 2021 but the presentation was delayed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, until it finally took place at 89 Market Street on Friday, March 11.

The awards celebrated the individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond and risen to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on the community, and also those who have provided long service to the parish.

Council chairman Mike Chantler said: “It was a privilege to meet many people who were nominated or made nominations. As a council, we decided that the community itself should decide who gets awards. This is a new council that is putting the community it serves at the heart of every decision it makes.”

Community gardener Mary Craner.

Graham Harper received an award for his decades of work with Chapel Boys’ Brigade, an organisation he first joined in 1946. He has served as honorary president since 2008.

Mary Craner was acknowledged for leading efforts to create the Townend community garden, which opened on a once-neglected field off Market Street last summer. Mary can often be found working in the garden with her volunteers, and welcomes community groups and residents of all ages to visit and use it.

Sally DePee received an award for establishing the Little Cherubs clothes bank charity during the pandemic, which has since helped more than 750 High Peak families, as well as refugees in Calais and those fleeing Afghanistan. The work of Sally and her volunteers has been profiled on national television, showing the best of Chapel’s community spirit.

Ian Barley, a founding member of the Friends of Chapel Station, received an award for his daily care for the station but also the assistance he has provided for elderly neighbours – ensuring they have their recycling bins taken in and out, getting them to hospital appointments and collecting prescriptions.

Simon Youd, of the Dove Holes Community Association, collects his award.

Simon Youd, chairman of Dove Holes Community Association, got his award for adapting the village hall to allow ongoing use within government guidelines at any given time during the pandemic, and for his work to keep the village looking its best. He has also sourced grants for children’s play equipment that is now in place for community use.

As well as the main awards, framed letters of recognition were presented to Christine Jones and Norman Hartle for significantly improving the Methodist Church graveyard.

John Brook, chairman of the Friends of Chapel Station, accepted a letter on behalf of the group’s ten volunteers, who work tirelessly to keep the rail station tidy with planting, cleaning and general maintenance. John thanked the council for its recent support in projects they are working on.

Kate Tansley, a teacher at Chapel primary school for 30 years, received a letter of recognition for all the extra hours she dedicates to helping pupils to thrive, and their parents too during the pandemic. Her community art projects have promoted links to the wider community and she has been involved with Chapel Wells Dressing for over 25 years.

Ian Barley, of the Friends of Chapel Station, and council chairman Mike Chantler.