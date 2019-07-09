Chapel-en-le-Frith marks 100th anniversary of WW1 memorial stone

Chapel-en-le-Frith marked the 100th anniversary of its WW1 memorial - erected on July 5 1919.

Dignitaries, members of the Royal British Legion and war veterans gathered to honour not only the memorial itself and those who died in the Great War but also to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

Chapel War Memorial centenary service, the minutes silence

During the service, 101-year-old Derek Eley, WW2 veteran and president of Chapel branch of the RBL, laid a D-Day 75 wreath while a service was led by retired methodist minister David Harrison - followed by the Last Post and a two-minute silence.

Sally Tideswell, secretary of Chapel branch of the RBL, said: “It was great - we had a lot more people than expected.

“It was just out way of remembering all those who died during the First World War.

“Young people don’t realise so many men gave up their lives for them.”

Chapel War Memorial centenary service, The wreath layers on behalf of the Royal British Legion

The memorial stone and cut names of those who served and died was priced at £225 - organised by Chapel Parish Council while the Great War was still ongoing in 1917.

In 2011 it was inscribed with the names of all those from the town who died in WW2.