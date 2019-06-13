Chapel-en-le-Frith High School awarded 'Good' by Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors have awarded Chapel-en-le-Frith High School a 'Good' grade - with pupils saying 'teachers go the extra mile'.

The school - which was downgraded from the overall outstanding it achieved during its last inspection - earned four good grades and an outstanding for personal development.

Inspectors found the headteacher and senior leaders 'lead with a clear moral purpose' and pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development was 'very strong'.

Pastoral support was highlighted as 'a key strength of the school' - with pupils saying they felt safe and that bullying was 'extremely rare'.

"There is a strong commitment to equality and diversity - difference is acknowledged and celebrated," wrote the inspectors.

Pupils were found to be proud of their school with inspectors describing them as 'loyal to the school'.

They told how teaching was good overall while teachers had 'strong subject knowledge' and planned interesting activities which engaged pupils in their learning.

Pupils’ outcomes were noted as good - with pupils’ attainment well above average in English and mathematics.

However although disadvantaged pupils were catching up with peers many did 'not fulfil their potential'.

Inspectors found pupils’ behaviour to be outstanding and observed them to be 'diligent and committed to their learning'.

They wrote: "Pupils show respect for each other and their teachers - pupils’ conduct during the inspection was seen to be impeccable, both during lesson and social times."

Though pupils’ attendance was above average inspectors noted a few pupils did not attend school regularly enough.

Inspectors also found leaders lacked 'precision in their analysis and evaluation of the progress pupils make'.

To improve further inspectors said staff should 'develop useful ways to monitor pupils’ progress and use this information to both support and challenge pupils to achieve even higher standards'.

They also advised staff should ensure teaching and learning were consistently strong across the school so that all pupils achieved their potential - 'especially disadvantaged pupils and those supported by the additional Year 7 catch-up funding'.