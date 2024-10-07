Chapel-en-le-Frith firefighters walked 95km - in full equipment - for children’s cancer charity
Chris Prodromis is known for taking on impressive challenges and last year did the Manchester Half Marathon in full breathing equipment while dragging a dummy.
This year a chance encounter with a four-year-old has set him off on his fundraising mission once more.
He said: “Earlier in the year we were called out to a barbecue out in Castleton where they are not permitted at all, to stop wildfires.
“There was a family with a sweet little four-year-old girl, Sierra, and she has cancer and they were having a day out with her to make some happy memories.
“They were very understanding about the barbecue and she was so sweet and happy and when we let her see around the truck she didn’t stop smiling.”
Chris who is a dad himself said after meeting her it hit home just how fortunate he is to have his health and a healthy family.
He said: “I couldn’t stop thinking about her and her family and wanted to do something to give back.”
He decided to walk from the most northern fire station in Derbyshire in Glossop to the most southern in Swadlincote which is 95km away in full equipment and managed to convince other firefighters to take part as well.
He said: “We wanted something that was a challenge and the breathing equipment weighs 20kg and the leggings and tunic are very hot and heavy too.
“The walk went really well, and everyone finished.
“It took us 27 hours and the crew were in pain for most of the walk, but dug really deep to get to the end and never gave in for the charity.
“We had a visit from little Sierra the day before we arrived, but unfortunately we were mid- walk and didn’t get a chance to talk to her, but she looked like she had loads of fun at Swadlincote station. “She left us some drawings she did, and a hamper full of goodies for us at the finish line.”
To donate to the firefighters cause visit justgiving.com/page/chris-prodromis
