A dog groomers in the High Peak has launched an affordable pet portrait photo shoot to raise money for WIndyways Animal Rescue.

Jenny Hames never saw a career in grooming but her life changed when she moved in with her mum after she had a hip replacement and her dog missed its groom resulting in the cockapoo’s fur getting matted and needing to be shaved.

Jenny, 40, said: “I started researching dog grooming just so I knew a bit more.

“Then I started a course and travelled once a week to Ilkeston and decided to go for it.”

Two years ago Jenny was only grooming the occasional dog but as business grew she opened a shop in Chapel-en-le-Frith in March.

Now she pampers around 15 pooches a week.

However, one of her hobbies is photography and she decided to give all her regular clients at Paws Of The Peak a Christmas photo shoot as a little thank you.

Jenny, said: “Then I thought about opening it up to non-clients but keeping the prices affordable at just £10 as a way of doing something nice for the community.”

Chapel-en-le-Frith dog groomer Jenny HJames fron Paws of the Peak is offering doggy portraits for charity this Christmas. Photo submitted

Now she has a list of people who want to take her up on this offer.

“I’ve had an overwhelming response and I honestly didn’t expect it to be so popular but it’s great.”

Jenny is saying family members can also join in the fun and get their picture taken with their dog.

Everyone who signs up to the 20 minute photoshoot with a themed backdrop will get one printed image on the day and the rest digitally shared on social media. Jenny will be making a donation to WindyWays Animal Rescue with money from the special photo shoot.

“I’d love to keep this going to raise a good amount for the charity as they do such great work.”

Windyways is a rehoming charity and currently has rabbits, cats and dogs all looking to find a new furever home.

There are various days the photo shoot will be taking place throughout December.

For more information contact Paws Of The Peak on Facebook or Instagram.