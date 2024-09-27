Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eleven months after a fire which was caused by Derbyshire County Council a Chapel deli owner says business is struggling as the repairs have not been done because the insurance has not yet been paid.

Derbyshire County Council was repairing the pavement outside Foster’s for Flowers & Fine Food on Hayfield Road last year.

However, the heat of the work caused the walls of Foster’s to catch fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze spread across the outside wall, burnt out the electrics and even spread to the eaves causing roof damage.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire which was caused by Derbyshire County Council. Photo Jason Foster

Jason, who is second generation of the family business which sells seasonal fruit, vegetables, deli produce as well as colourful blooms, said DCC had admitted liability from day one but now almost a year on he has not had any payout to be able to complete the repair works.

He said: “We look like we are shut.

“And that’s massively impacted on trade.

“We are open but with the boarded up panels and peeling paint on other panels we don’t look very welcoming.”

Putting out the fire at Foster's of Chapel. Photo submitted

Jason said he went out to speak to those doing the works after he could smell burning and smoke started coming in through the walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I pulled the wooden panels off by hand and tried to do as much damage control as possible and when the two fire crews arrived they said my quick thinking had saved the shop from a complete burnout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason says the fire has hit business so hard he even had to let a staff member go.

He said: “The fire happened just before Christmas and comparing year on year sales I was down £10,000 in just sales of cheese alone.

Inside the deli at Foster's where a fire caused by Derbyshire County Council burnt out the electrics and ruined stock. Photo submitted

“I can not have another Christmas where people think we are shut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire wiped out the electrics in the bottom part of the shop where the deli, meaning multiple fridges are now not able to operate.

Jason said: “I’m at my wits end.

“We are struggling so much.

“I want people to know despite how we look we are open.

“Please come and see us, please shop with us.”

He says the county council’s insurance company is dragging its feet and because of that he does not have the money to pay for the repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve poured so much of my own money and savings into trying to keep the business going this last year but I’m not in a position to keep doing that because we need what is owed to us so we can move forward.

“I don’t understand why everything has taken so long.

“What I want now is a payout so I can get the work done and bring the shop back to what it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We understand the importance of getting the work on Mr Foster’s shop started and are committed to resolving this matter as quickly as possible and have been working with our insurers to get this progressed.

“Our insurers have informed us that the initial contractor faced unforeseen challenges, so a replacement contractor is being sought. While we are awaiting a confirmed start date, we will continue to chase this.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused in this matter but rest assured, we are actively pushing for the work to start as soon as possible.”