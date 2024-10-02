Chapel-en-le-Frith dad releases first children’s book for his dinosaur obsessed daughter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Samuel Lee was reading bedtime stories to his daughter Daisy and wanted to create something special for her which showed her love of reading.
The 29-year-old from Chapel said: “I was talking to my friends about the quality of children’s books available on the market at the moment and it was suggested I have a go and write something and it went from there.”
Samuel says he and Daisy were watching their dog sleep and wag his tail and they wondered what he was dreaming off.
Samuel said: “This was the springboard for me and the idea just went from there.”
Gus’ Adventures with Dinosaurs, tells the story of a black labrador called Gus, who when he falls asleep and slips into a dream he goes on crazy adventures, with his toy duck Quackers and his toy snake Stewie.
In this book they find themselves in the prehistoric time of the dinosaurs, where they meet some friends along their way.
Samuel, who works in a warehouse in Reddish, has never written anything before but he found it easy to write in his spare time after his shift.
“The hard part was getting the illustrations sorted,” he said.
After several false starts he decided to use AI to design the pictures.
“It’s turned out really well - better than I could have hoped for.”
He has created a new publishing entity Daiz, a play on the nickname he has for his daughter, and has self published the book.
He said: “It’s great to have it here and be able to read it.
“Daisy was blown away when she saw it and was so excited to read the book.”
Samuel is already spreading the message of his new book and has even been into Chapel Primary School to read the book to the children there.
He is looking at bringing out a halloween and Christmas special as well as continuing Gus’s adventures in the new year.
He added: “I love that me and Daisy now have these books and it will make bedtime story time even better.”
The book is out now available on Amazon search Gus' Adventures With Dinosaurs
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.