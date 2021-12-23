Chapel-en-le-Frith couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Rowland (Roly) and Marian Andrew met on a day trip to Blackpool when they were both just teenagers.

And this week they marked their platinum wedding anniversary after being married for 70 years on December 22.

The pair, who hail from Stockport, moved to Chapel after they got married.

Marian and Rowland Andrew celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Marian, 88, said: “I can’t get over how quickly the years have gone.

“It seems like only yesterday I met Roly but it wasn’t, it was a lifetime ago but I wouldn’t change anything.”

Both Roly and Marian went to Blackpool with their sport clubs – Marian was on a hockey team and Roly on a football team – and the two just hit it off.

They were together for three years before they married in 1951 with Marian aged just 18 and Roly 20.

“My dress was grey and maroon and Roly wore a suit – he looked ever so smart,” Marian added.

“We didn’t have a honeymoon – I don’t think people really did in those days.

“It was just before Christmas so we spent time with our family and that was that.”

Roly’s job with the gas board regularly brought him to the High Peak and the couple decided to make a home here, moving to Longleat Drive in Chapel.

The couple say most of their friends came from sport and even now they love to watch sport together on the television.

The happy couple have spent many a year in Cornwall and for the past 18 years have been holidaying in Florida in the USA. Sadly the pandemic has halted their plans and they say they miss not being able to travel and see their friends there.

When asked what the secret to a long marriage is Roly, 90, said: “We are a team with everything so if we buy something we both have to want it. We make all the decisions together.”

Marian added: “We like a joke and a laugh and we still get along and we still find time for a kiss and cuddle like we did when we were younger.”

The couple, who have two children, five grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, will be celebrating their milestone anniversary with a family meal.