Chapel-en-le-Frith community running group continues to grow after launching in lockdown

The running group can be seen out and about around the town every Tuesday evening.

Human resources manager Rebecca Feroleto, 40, had begun running with the High Peak Running Group in Chinley last autumn but when lockdown returned she was forced to look closer to home.

She said: “I suddenly had no one to go out with but still felt like I needed some running friends. It really helps with the motivation. It’s easier to get out of the door when you know someone’s waiting for you, and when you see other people posting their runs on social media it makes you want to get out there.

“There are so many footpaths and trails to explore around here too, running together means you’re less likely to get lost or stranded.

“I set up the Chapel-en-le-Frith Runners Facebook group and thought I might get one or two people to run with occasionally, but it’s gone better than I could ever have hoped for.”

She added: “I didn’t know any of them beforehand, maybe a few names and faces from school, but they’ve now become friends. Who knew there were so many runners in Chapel?”

While the online group has more than 100 members, there will typically be a revolving line-up of about 20 who show up at the Co-op on Eccles Road at 6.30pm every Tuesday for the weekly run.

Rebecca said: “It’s a mix of all ability levels and speeds. Some are just getting up to their first 5K, others are running regular ultramarathons - but everyone supports each other, and it’s all very relaxed.

“It’s often the fastest people who will run at the back of our group to make sure no one’s left behind. If they want to be competitive they can enter a race anytime. This is much more about the social aspect. People are always happy to stop and chat while they wait for people to catch up.”

Rebecca said: “We normally start out with the expectation of doing a 5K but we’ll see who turns up and then decide where to go. People can join the Facebook group beforehand, or just come along on the night.”

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/2869007026701981.