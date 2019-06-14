Chapel-en-le-Frith Carnival: what time does the parade start?

Chapel-en-le Frith Carnival is set to bring fun for all the family on Saturday with a fairytale and nursery rhyme theme.

A jam-packed day of entertainment includes stalls, field events and a fairground plus Punch and Judy, dancing and the crowning of the royalty.

Though the main carnival celebrations get underway on Saturday with judging at 11.30am, the judging of shop windows, pubs, houses and lamp posts began on Friday evening.

The parade will start at 1pm on Saturday and travel up Hayfield Road to Market Street, through the town turning into the leisure centre on Long Lane.

Entry to the field costs £1 by buying a carnival programme in local shops - which includes quizzes, a competition and a rundown of events later in the year.

All the money collected on carnival day will be donated to local charities.

Among the beneficiaries last year were the scouts, Royal British Legion Silent Solider, Seconds Netball team, Manchester Asbestosis Victim Support and Blythe House at Home Support.

Main Chapel routes will be closed on Saturday to all traffic from 12.45pm until after the parade.