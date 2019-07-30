Chapel-en-le-Frith cancer survivor braves the shave for Macmillan

A High Peak breast cancer survivor has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after braving the shave.

Pauline Thomson underwent the transformation at Lara Fisher hairdressers in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Thursday.

Pauline was supported on her own cancer journey 12 years ago by Macmillan - and wanted to do something to pay them back.

And she has so far collected over £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pauline, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, decided to take part in the head shave in support of the charity which supported her on her own cancer journey 12 years ago, when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer which spread to her lymph nodes.

The 59-year-old underwent surgery, along with chemotherapy treatment for a year and a five-week course of radiotherapy.

She said: “I have been through cancer, I know the treatments are vile and horrible but I’m here today because of them.

“I lost every hair on my body from my eyelashes to my arm hair with the chemotherapy, but now I’m better I wanted to stand with the people who are going through cancer and help give something back.”

Pauline said the head shave was also held in memory of her friend Patricia Sherwood who lost her battle with cancer five years ago, while also supporting friends, family and people who have or are fighting cancer.

She added: “I’d like to thank all my lovely family, friends, work colleagues at Bagshaws in Bakewell and all the other lovely people who have very kindly sponsored my Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer. The total raised so far is £550, thank you.

“I would also like to thank Larisa at Lara Fisher Hairdressers in Chapel for doing my shave, Itsy Bitsy in Chapel and The Shoulder for putting up a poster and doing a collection.”

• To make a donation, go to bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/pauline-thomson.