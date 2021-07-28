Chapel-en-le-Frith businesses thanked for raising almost £3,000 for Royal British Legion

For one weekend Chapel turned red, white and blue to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Royal British Legion in 1921.

The Chapel branch, which was not formed until 1928, is a very active fundraiser for the poppy appeal and the legion and organised the fun event earlier this month.

Branch secretary Sally Tideswell said: “ A big thank you from us at The Chapel Branch of The Royal British Legion.

Chapel turned red white and blue to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion and the fun activities raised almost £3,000

"Chapel certainly got together and went red, white and blue to help us celebrate 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

"Shops and pubs decorated up and it was great to see. We had raffles, and quizzes held in The Roebuck, The Old Cell Bar and The Packhorse and an auction was organised by Rems and Sally Depee.

"We raised a grand total of £2,817.49 which will be split between The Poppy Appeal and Little Cherubs Clothing.”

Chapel turned red white and blue to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion and the fun activities raised almost £3,000

The Halls Mica Hardware shop has been chosen as the best dressed and will receive a poppy related prize from the legion.

Sally added: “A huge thank you goes to Stocks Cafe in Chapel and Highcroft Catering of Chapel for the afternoon tea which our members enjoyed on the Sunday afternoon at Town End Methodist while being entertained by Jo-Claire, a local singer.

"Lastly a big big thank you to all involved with bringing Chapel together and showing we care.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. – Louise Cooper, editor.

Chapel turned red white and blue to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion and the fun activities raised almost £3,000

Chapel turned red, white and blue to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion and the fun activities raised almost £3,000