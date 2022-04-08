Chapel-en-le-Frith business collecting Easter eggs for three good causes

JT Howe Funeral Directors is undertaking the collection for the eighth year, with items to be distributed between the Ronald McDonald House in Manchester, the Little Cherubs charity and Chapel Good Neighbour Network.

James Howe, from the company, said: “We have done this now every year for eight years, apart from last year, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger which is amazing and a testimony to the generosity of the High Peak people.”

The idea for collecting eggs started after James’ son, who was poorly with epilepsy, spent some time at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and the family stayed in the Ronald McDonald House.

Emma and James Howe at JT Howe Funeral Directors with their annual Easter Egg collection

James said: “We wanted to do something to give back and we thought collecting Easter eggs would put a smile on the poorly children’s faces.”

Since then the Easter appeal has grown and grown and with more people dropping off eggs each year and have been collecting hundreds of eggs each year.

"I think at first people are unsure if its a gimmick but the longer we have been doing it the more people are starting to realise we are doing this as a regular thing and want to get involved."

The funeral directors, on Market Street, collected eggs in 2020 but the hospitals were not taking them due to the pandemic so they ended up being distributed among the elderly residents of the town.

Last year with lockdown still on going they made the decision to not collect eggs but now they want to pick up where they left off.

James said: “This year we are branching out though and collecting arts and crafts kits too and will be splitting the donations with two local charities as well.

"Over the years more people are supporting the hospital which is great. At one point we were giving them most of the eggs but now others are donating too we can help look after children in the Chapel area who might not get anything for Easter.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can drop Easter eggs or art supplies off at JT Howe in Chapel or any of the other businesses in the town with the collection posters in the windows before Monday April, 11.