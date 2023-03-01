There will be an open evening where New Mills residents can vote on the future of the Lantern Parade returning.

On Tuesday March, 21 at 7pm there will be a New Mills Festival meeting that everyone is invited to at New Mills Town Hall.

Last year, after a break since 2019, the anticipated return of the Lantern Procession to New Mills Festival had to be cancelled due to not enough volunteers to run the event, which attracts thousands of people to the town, safely.

In January the festival launched the Relight the Lanterns campaign where people are being asked if they would support bringing back the lantern parade through Torrs Riverside Park and over the Millennium Bridge.

Hundreds of people have signed the petition calling for the event to go ahead again this year.

Alison Johnson, from the festival, said: “At the town hall meeting we'll present options for a model moving forward.

“We want as many people involved in this decision as possible. It’s the community's festival, the community's lantern procession, the community should decide what happens next.”

Everyone at the meeting will be given a voting card and the results will decide what direction New Mills Lantern Procession takes.

To invite the public to the meeting the young people at Youth Matters have designed posters which are already up around the town and New Mills Festival are also looking to deliver a flyer to every home in New Mills.

To sign the Relight the Lanterns petition visit change.org/p/save-the-new-mills-lantern-procession