The company behind Buxton’s £100m regeneration will be meeting the community, residents and businesses again to discuss plans on transforming the town.

A second ‘community conversation’ is planned for a drop in event on Wednesday September, 3.

Following a public consultation in May – which saw more than 600 people share their views – the developer has evolved its masterplan for the new residential-led neighbourhood and is inviting locals to have their say.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “We were blown away by the response the first time and it was brilliant to see so much passion for the town’s future. Buxton’s locals didn’t hold back with their opinions and the plans are stronger for it.

New visuals of what Buxton may look like after a £100m regeneration project from Capital&Centic. Photo Capital&Centric

“A key priority is to create a proper gateway to the town, as well as designing something that feels authentically Buxton, and delivering vibrant public spaces with more for people to do to keep them in the town into the evening.

“The updated masterplan is our response, and we can’t wait to hear what people think of the changes we’ve made.”

The updated proposals, brought forward in collaboration with High Peak Borough Council, show how feedback on topics - from architecture to accessibility - have been woven into the designs.

The community’s desire for a proper welcome to the town has been answered with plans for a dramatic, cascading staircase and boulevard to greet people arriving from the railway station, and a new feature lift making the town centre easier to navigate for everyone.

New images of what The Springs could look like after a £100m redevelopment of the town centre. Photo Capital&Centric

Locals also called for new buildings to celebrate Buxton’s unique character. In response, the designs have been inspired by the town’s best bits, with contemporary architecture that respectfully nods to the surrounding heritage through the use of local stone and features like mansard roofs and bay windows.

The masterplan also delivers on the request for more green, relaxing spaces to hang out. The newly uncovered River Wye will become a key feature, creating a lush, riverside setting with plenty of seating and new spaces for independent bars and eateries. In a direct response to practical suggestions, the plans will also include new public toilets.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive member for regeneration, tourism and leisure at High Peak Borough Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a strong community response to the initial consultation – and even better the feedback has directly shaped the plans. This is exactly how regeneration should work: local voices helping to guide development that’s rooted in authenticity and a shared vision for Buxton’s future.

“We’re now at a crucial stage, and I’d really encourage everyone to get involved in this final round of consultation. It’s your town, and your input will ensure we get this right before it moves to the next phase.”

Newsletters detailing the updated vision are again landing on doormats of homes and businesses across Buxton. The team will be in town for a public drop-in session at The Octagon Lounge on Wednesday September, 3 3pm to 8pm, where people can see the evolved plans and share their views.

People can also have their say online via www.capitalandcentric.com/buxton

The consultation closes on Friday September, 12. Following this, all feedback will be collated and fed into a final masterplan, with a planning application due later in the year.