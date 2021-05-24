Celebrations for Buxton's Pavilion Garden's 150th anniversary to start this year

Opened in August 1871, the park has long been a welcome space for locals and visitors.

Operators Parkwood Leisure are now working with a number of different parties including Vision Buxton, Buxton Museum, Discover Buxton and Eat in the Park on a programme of events and activities based on celebration, education and community.

Speaking about the plans for the anniversary Paul Kelsall, Pavilion Gardens General Manager, said: "Although Covid 19 has delayed our planning to date, we are looking forward to announcing our plans to mark this historic anniversary.

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton starts it 150th anniversary celebrations in Auguat and will continue into 2022

"The reality is these events will now start in summer 2021 and continue into the 150th year rather than build up to the August date as originally planned.”

The park was designed by Edward Milner for the Buxton Improvements Company, following the arrival of the railway to Buxton in 1863.

It was opened in August 1871 on a 12-acre site and in 1876 was extended to its present 23 acres of gardens and lakes. There was originally an admission charge to enter the gardens via a ticket office with turnstiles but now the Gardens are free.

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton starts it 150th anniversary celebrations in Auguat and will continue into 2022

During World War I Royal Engineers soldiers based in Buxton used the Pavilion Garden lakes for training exercises.

The Pavilion Gardens are a Grade II listed public park of Special Historic Interest and originally the site provided leisure facilities for tennis, croquet, boating as well as curling and ice skating in winter where the car park is now.

The Advertiser will keep you updated as more events are announced for the anniversary.