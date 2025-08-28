10 years of Busy Little Monsters in Buxton. Founder Holly Howe pictured with her children. Photo submitted

A music and movement class for little ones in the High Peak has celebrated its tenth anniversary.

For Holly Howe Busy Little Monsters was set up in 2015 as the class she was attending with her young son had finished and she did not want to lose the support network of mums she had made at the class.

She said: “I was a teacher with a passion for music and all the mums said I would be perfect at running a class so I decided to give it a go.”

What started off as one class a week in the Alison Park Hotel that no longer exists in the town, has grown to eight classes a week for all children of all ages and there is even a SEN session for adults too.

Big cheers as Holly Howe's Busy Little Monsters has been open for a decade. Photo submitted

The business now has its own permanent home on Eagle Parade near the town hall.

Holly said: “Ten years has gone so fast and I’ve met so many people and their children or grandchildren and it has been wonderful to watch them and the business grow.

“When I first started there wasn’t anything really for young children in the area and with the class I attended closing there was a gap in the market and I timed everything right.”

Holly, who was working part time as a teacher while setting up Busy Little Monsters, felt the teaching job was not where she wanted to be anymore.

“It was pulling me away from my family and so I decided to leave teaching and make a go of Little Monsters.”

She said both her children have been with her at work and become the mascots for the business.

“It was great to have that connection and closeness with them.

“But it was also great to see other families developing their bond with their little ones.

Five years ago Holly had to find a way to keep her business going through lockdown and said she posted clips online to keep people engaged.

She said: “When we came out of lockdown the classes were full as people were eager to get back to doing things with their children who had missed out on so much social interaction.” Holly diversified and also opened a pop up role play village which proved a hit and is now a permanent fixture at her business.

The 40-year-old said: “It can be hard for parents to go to a play group where there is just tea and coffee and they have to fill the silence but a music group builds connections quicker as you are doing something. “And this has formed friendships for parents and grandparents which is so important.

“It’s a lonely time having a baby or young child so while these sessions are important for little ones the positive impact it has on mums and dads has also been brilliant.”

Holly said the children have kept her young but it is also important she moves with the times and keeps investing in her business so it remains engaging.

She added: “I love my job and I’m so proud of everything I have done in the last ten years and thank you to everyone who has come along and supported me - I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Busy Little Monsters.”