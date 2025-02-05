CBeebies performers Northern Ballet Company bringing new children’s show to Buxton Opera House

The Northern Ballet, which has performed on CBeebies, will be bringing a new children’s production of Hansel and Gretel to Buxton Opera House in May.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-minute ballet is designed for children aged three and above bringing live dance, music and theatre together.

It is the latest in Northern Ballet’s ballets for children, which have been touring around the UK for more than a decade, including the hugely successful Tortoise & the Hare, Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Ugly Duckling and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, which were adapted for TV by CBeebies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production has been choreographed by Northern Ballet Company Dancers Harris Beattie and George Liang, who have both previously performed in Northern Ballet's children's ballets.

Bruno Serraclara, Julie Nunès and Archie Sherman from Northern Ballet in rehearsals for the new children's production Hansel and Gretel coming to Buxton Opera House. Photo Colleen Mair

George said: "Children’s ballet is a significant part of what we do here at Northern Ballet.

Having performed in several children’s ballets myself, I know how our performances can inspire a new generation of audiences.

“I'm excited to choreograph our version of Hansel & Gretel, especially with its environmental twist, to teach young audiences the importance of caring for our planet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale follows Hansel and Gretel who take a trip into the forest, unaware of the damage they leave behind.

When they get lost, the siblings meet a host of spirited friends who teach them how they can all better look after the planet.

Hansel & Gretel has been an exciting endeavour for the whole company, as the technical and wardrobe teams have been challenged with using only recycled, repurposed or sustainable resources to coincide with the ballet's environmental message.

The 'Rubbish Monster' costume has repurposed around 400 used bottles and 250 used cans and fabric has been sourced from charity shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris added: "I’m really excited to bring this version of Hansel & Gretel to young audiences.

“I think it’s so important to have themes and topics that relate to today’s world embedded in the stories we share.

“For many it will be their first experience of a ballet, but I hope their first of many."

Hansel and Gretel will be at the Buxton Opera House on Tuesday May, 27 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Tickets £10 for children £13 for adults. To book visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk