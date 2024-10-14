Urgent appeal to find Tigger a home after 400 days in care with RSPCA Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poor Tigger has been overlooked and left unloved for 400 days but is now searching for a new home.

Since August 2023 little Tigger has been in the care of the RSPCA Buxton and Macclesfield Branch but the workers there are determined to find a new home for him.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA Buxton Branch said: “Twelve-year-old Tigger is one of the rescue pets who has been looking for a home for far too long.

“He came into the care of the RSPCA Macclesfield, SE Cheshire and Buxton Branch after his elderly owner sadly passed away.

“Despite his advancing years, Tigger’s energy and behaviour are more akin to a cat half his age, and he would make a lively and engaging companion.

“He loves playing with shoelaces and catnip-stuffed toy bananas, and his favourite sleeping spot is a laundry bag.

“Tigger can grab if he gets over-excited, so he will need experienced and patient cat owners in an adult-only home.

“Tigger is a big confident cat who would also suit a child free home.”

The RSPCA hopes its month-long Adoptober rehoming campaign will increase adoption rates across England and Wales.

The drive celebrates the benefits of rescue pets, highlights the many animals that are waiting to find their perfect ‘forever’ match and dispels myths about rescue pet rehoming.

Last year, while the RSPCA’s 14 rehoming centres and 135 independently-run branches found new homes for an incredible 28,208 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets, that was far fewer than the 40,118 animals that arrived at the shelters across England and Wales.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: “Our rehoming centres have reached crisis point and are full-to-bursting, creating a bottle-neck where we’re having to care for rescued animals at emergency boarding kennels and catteries.

“But our amazing teams are doing all they can.

“Our 135 independently run branches continue to rehome at a phenomenal pace and we are extremely proud of the work that they do.

“There’s nothing more heartwarming than a successful adoption, and the wonderful staff at our branches and centres celebrate every time an animal finds their forever home.”

To adopt Tigger visit https://rspca-macclesfield.org.uk/category/catsadoption/