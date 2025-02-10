A befriending group which helps isolated and elderly people socialise was given a £100 to go towards a community meal for the service users.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connex Community Support is a local charity which offers care and support to people of all

ages so they can lead fulfilled lives.

Emma Wilson Befriending Development Coordinator for Connex said: “Connex Befriending run a one to one service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash boost for Buxton befriending service as the Hall Bank Trust donated to Connex.

“This is where a volunteer would visit an older lonely and isolated person in their own home to provide some company and a regular visitor.

“The service also runs several groups for older, lonely and isolated people to enable them to

get out of their homes and socialise with other people.”

Over the years Buxton Hall Bank Trust have been a valued supporter of Connex Community Support.

They have helped Connex to be able to continue their service through some difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently they have supported a Lunch that Connex Befriending organised for attendees of groups that they run.

Roy Pickles, a trustee of The Hall Bank Trust, attended the meal and presented Emma

Wilson the Befriending Coordinator with a £100 cheque for the group.

Emma said: “The Hall Bank Trust have been supporting the older people of Buxton for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their kind donations help many organisations to in turn help and support the older people in our local community.”

Anyone who is interested in attending any of the groups, would like a one to one befriender, or would like to be a volunteer email Emma on [email protected].