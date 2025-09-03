Capital&Centric say £100m regeneration of Buxton will be ‘contemporary but respectful’

The developers behind the £100m regeneration of Buxton say they are being led by the residents of the town and have provided more details on what they are hoping to achieve with the plans.

Ahead of the second public meeting developers Capital&Centric said they have taken feedback on board from the people who live and use the town.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We heard loud and clear that new designs must celebrate the town’s unique character and respect its heritage. You had a strong desire to see local stone and materials used, for new buildings to blend sensitively with the old, and for a focus on traditional craftsmanship. “Our new buildings will be contemporary but respectful, taking inspiration from Buxton’s unique architecture like its mansard roofs, bay windows, and colonnades.

“We’ll be using a palette of robust, high-quality materials that reflect the town’s heritage, and we’re also bringing existing buildings like Winster Place, the former Royal Hotel, back to life by sensitively redeveloping it into new apartments.”

New images of what The Springs could look like after a £100m redevelopment of the town centre. Photo Capital&Centric

The outline plans for the town’s overhaul include 329 residential units and 5,457 sqm of commercial floorspace for ‘drinking establishments, cinema, theatre; live music venue.

There will also be ‘new public realm and landscaping to include public squares and residential courtyards, new car parking and associated works’.

A Capital&Centric spokesperson said: “People asked for a better selection of bars and restaurants and more support for independent businesses to boost the local economy. They also wanted more entertainment and leisure options for families and young people and a town centre that feels safe, well-lit, and alive in the evening

“A dedicated part of the revised plan is about bringing more leisure to Buxton, not just more retail and we’re already talking to local operators about new ventures.

New visuals of what Buxton may look like after a £100m regeneration project from Capital&Centic. Photo Capital&Centric

“We’re looking at ways in which we can support and grow independent businesses, and to improve the evening atmosphere.

“Many of the new apartments will overlook public spaces, creating natural surveillance and helping everyone feel safer.”

The developers plan to have the project finished by 2029 and at £100m, this is one of the biggest town centre developments nationally that will take place in the next few years.

The full funding strategy will be determined by the design of the scheme, but it is likely to include a mix of private and public sector funding.

There will be an initial investment of £6.6m of Central Government funding and £4m of High Peak Borough Council’s investment.

In the feedback from the May open event Capital&Centric said they were told people wanted a wide variety of new homes in the town centre and for homes suitable for young professionals.

The spokesperson said the plans have been reviewed and they aim to deliver a varied mix of new homes, including townhouses, duplexes, and apartments. “We’ve also worked out that we can bring even more homes to the town to increase the vibrancy and meet the needs of all ages and lifestyles.”

The developers said: “We heard people of the town loud and clear, so we’ll be including two new public toilets.

“We’re planning an ambitious landscape design, opening up the River Wye and creating a riverside setting with plenty of seating.

“Many of the new buildings will feature covered arcades or colonnades – a classic Buxton feature that also creates weather-protected spaces.”

Looking at how to create a positive first impression impression of the town Capital&Centric will be designing a dramatic cascading staircase and boulevard to welcome people from the station.

The plans include a feature lift to navigate the 9.5m height difference, a new multi-storey car park concealed from view, and seamless integration with the proposed White Peak Loop cycle route.

People in the town have mixed feelings about the development.

Commenting on the Buxton Advertiser Facebook page Rebecca Hyder said: “I’m excited for this.

“The plans so far look like a good mix of honouring the local architectural style whilst blending in a modern more exciting look.

“There are more toilets and shop space for hopefully a bigger range of shops that people have asked for to take account of different budgets as well as just tourists.

“The green spaces for leisure and meeting up look great too.

“We need all of these things to have a healthy and vibrant town centre that works for everyone.”

However Bret Gaunt disagreed and said: “Not a fan of chrome and glass, it's lazy architecture and will just create a cookie cutter look for the town centre where it will just resemble every other town in the UK. Buxton has unique Georgian and Victorian architecture and this is what should have been the vision for the town centre to create an enduring legacy.

“This plan will date quickly and is far from unique.

“The blurb bangs on about creating a pleasing approach to the town from the train station, but the vast majority of people drive in so tidying up Fairfield Road should have been a priority as it's a hideous embarrassment.” County Councillor Melandra Smith - Buxton North and East said: “It does rather look more like their work in Stockport, which I visit regularly, than unique to Buxton.

“It's a bit like looking at another picture painted by an artist with a very particular style and I'd have liked it to look more like Buxton. Instead it looks like a variation on a theme.”

Julia Flexman-Ford called for a bit of soul and to restore the ‘town centre with proper heritage architecture’.

Dave Jones described the plans as a ‘homogenous town centre design’ and said Buxton deserves ‘individuality preserving its unique character’.

Ray Chel said: “The river is a great idea. A covered area for a market that supports local farmers and artists would boost local business.”

Feedback on the updated masterplan is being welcomed by Capital and Centric until Friday September 12.

Complete the survey via capitalandcentric.com/buxton