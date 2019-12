Crowds of residents joined in the festivities as the winter spectacle made its way through town and into the Pavilion Gardens. Can you see any familiar faces in our pictures from the event?

Christmas lantern parade in Buxton proved popular with the residents. Rachel Atkins JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Christmas lantern parade in Buxton This year the theme was Cinderella. Rachel Atkins JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Christmas lantern parade in Buxton Residents smile as they join the parade through the town towards the Pavilion Gardens. Rachel Atkins JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Buxton Sparkles ran free lantern making sessions where 'anyone could come along and have a go'. Rachel Atkins JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more