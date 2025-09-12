Flowers, little runners and giant cheques brought you all together but who can you spot? Take a look and see.
1. Anyone for a cuppa?
Macmillan coffee morning in 2013 at Whaley Bridge Uniting Church, Kath and Jake Ashton. Phot Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Howard Crowther
Who can you spot from Howard Crowther back in September 2013? Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Best in show flowers
In 2013 John Pritchard deputy chairman of Whaley Bridge Town Council opened the town's show and is pictured with the best in show flowers, dahlias grown by Cedge Heathcote. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Certificate of recognition
John Martin of Buxton's Clarks shop receives a certificate from Matt Hards of Action for Blind People to thank the shop for its efforts to support Amanda Clark back into work. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick