Can you remember these 12 photo memories from September 2013 taken across the High Peak?

By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:03 BST
Here are some fabulous memories taken across Buxton and the High Peak in September 2013 but who can you recognise?

Flowers, little runners and giant cheques brought you all together but who can you spot? Take a look and see.

Macmillan coffee morning in 2013 at Whaley Bridge Uniting Church, Kath and Jake Ashton. Phot Jason Chadwick

1. Anyone for a cuppa?

Macmillan coffee morning in 2013 at Whaley Bridge Uniting Church, Kath and Jake Ashton. Phot Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Who can you spot from Howard Crowther back in September 2013? Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Howard Crowther

Who can you spot from Howard Crowther back in September 2013? Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

In 2013 John Pritchard deputy chairman of Whaley Bridge Town Council opened the town's show and is pictured with the best in show flowers, dahlias grown by Cedge Heathcote. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Best in show flowers

In 2013 John Pritchard deputy chairman of Whaley Bridge Town Council opened the town's show and is pictured with the best in show flowers, dahlias grown by Cedge Heathcote. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

John Martin of Buxton's Clarks shop receives a certificate from Matt Hards of Action for Blind People to thank the shop for its efforts to support Amanda Clark back into work. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Certificate of recognition

John Martin of Buxton's Clarks shop receives a certificate from Matt Hards of Action for Blind People to thank the shop for its efforts to support Amanda Clark back into work. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

