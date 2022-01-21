Calls for splash park at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

Earlier in the month the Pavilion Gardens put a post on Facebook asking people what they would like to see there in the future.

Suggestions put forward included a splash park like the one in Bakewell, more night-time entertainment, additional seating by the boating lake and an office working space.

And now Paul Kelsall, general manager of the Pavilion Gardens, has addressed which of the ideas could be possible. He said: “The post was a speculative one just to get a feel of what people wanted.

The Pavilion Gardens

"However, we have listened and some of them were easy to make happen and now we are offering our Art Cafe above the tearooms as a place for people working from home to come and enjoy the views and the wifi."The Art Cafe is currently open from 9.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday and until 4pm at the weekends.

Paul said: “It’s a place people can get out of the house, take in the views of the gardens and still be at work. We think it is a great idea and are pleased we can offer it.”

Paul also confirmed the soft play area will be returning inside the main building of the gardens next month once building work is completed.

He said: “We are also looking at putting more events on for children like a circus workshop in one of the half term holidays.”

The boating lake in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton

Some people said they would like to see the Christmas market launched last year to return with a bigger and more diverse line up and others wanted more concerts in The Octagon as well as acoustic music nights.

More regular children’s trails around the park were also suggested.

However, some of the ideas, like creating a splash park, are not as easy to go forward with.

“I think it’s a great idea but it’s not something we can just do,” Paul said.

"We need to talk with High Peak Borough Council first. It would also be very expensive but it would be another attraction to bring people into the park so it could end up paying for itself.

"As it stands we would need to do a lot more research and work into this.”