As the future of New Mills Leisure Centre remains uncertain, campaigners have called on HIgh Peak MP Jon Pearce to give his support and stand against the plans.

Earlier in the year it was announced High Peak Borough Council was considering replacing the squash court with a wellness centre which is aimed at supporting the rehabilitation of individuals with long-term illnesses.

This led to outrage from some in the local sporting community and 1,100 strong petition which was sent to the council asking them to reconsider.

The council launched a consultation which ran over the summer and a decision is expected by the end of the year.

Campaigners have been fighting to save New Mills Squash Court since it was announced the council wanted to reduce the size of the leisure centre.

However, campaigners say they have not had ‘a meaningful correspondence’ with the newly elected High Peak MP and want him to give his support to the fight.

They sent him a letter in August which was signed by nine councillors from New Mills Town Council as well as the campaign group.

Jo-Anne Witcombe for the Save New Mills Leisure Centre Facilities campaign group, said: “Sport in New Mills is at risk.

“If the council’s original plans for the leisure centre were to go ahead there are a whole range of sports that would no longer be possible such as squash, netball and basketball or much reduced such as volleyball and pickleball.

Campaigners who are fighting to save New Mills squash court say they have not been supported by newly elected MP Jon Pearce.

“However, it’s children who would miss out the most – the current school sports programme which benefits 1400 children per year would be very difficult to deliver in a smaller space.

“I believe investments in the leisure centre should place a high value on children’s fitness, and on sports that bring people together as a community.

“It’s great news that our campaigning led to the announcement of a consultation on this matter – we hope that the community is truly listened to and their voices heard and acted upon.

“Although Jon Pearce has not responded to our email yet, I’m hopeful that he will, especially as it’s endorsed by New Mills Town Council and nine borough and town councillors.

Campaigners have asked Jon Pearce MP to do more and help save facilities at New Mills Leisure Centre

“I feel optimistic that he would support a meaningful consultation, and decision making that holds community wellbeing at its core. It would be good to get that in writing though.”

The leisure centre is currently a thriving hub of sports activities for many sports clubs, 1400 school children and a well-established squash club. People of all ages use the centre to improve their wellbeing, make friends and get fit. It supports the council’s own Move More strategy by providing a diversity of sporting activities.

The borough council’s plans for the leisure centre involve reducing the sports hall from a four courts to three to make way for a gym extension and fitness studio, and entirely removing New Mills’ only squash court.

The developments are set to be financed by a private loan of £2.4 million.

The plans would enable greater provision of gym equipment and fitness classes, but many other sports and user groups would miss out.

If plans are approved, squash would no longer be possible at any level and neither would basketball, indoor cricket, indoor rounders, korfball and netball.

Training might be possible for wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby but it would be officially non-compliant.

Those who play futsal, volleyball and tchoukball may be able to play at a community level but not at higher levels such as club, premier or international levels.

The leisure centre revamp would also impact badminton, pickleball and walking tennis as the pickleball club is already oversubscribed and racket sports are having to share club nights and there is little availability for extra club slots.

Jo-Anne says there would be a major impact on the primary schools programme and less children will be attend in one go and only in smaller groups.

PE for secondary schools would not be able to be delivered economically says Jo-Anne and would effectively ‘kill’ competitive sport for secondary children at New Mills School.

While the fight to save the leisure centre continues, High Peak Borough Council has announced from Tuesday October, 1, the four High Peak Borough Council leisure centres will be managed and operated by the Borough Council’s new health and wellbeing company Alliance Leisure Limited and operate under the My Active brand.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member of regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: “This is the start of an exciting new chapter for our leisure centres which will ensure they play an even more important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of all our residents.

“We are working hard to make the transition across to My Active as smooth as possible, with prices, classes and booking features staying the same or similar to what customers experience currently.

“Whilst the name above the door will change, the same friendly staff, wearing newly branded uniform, look forward to welcoming all our customers and working with you to deliver the local services that you deserve.”

Speaking about the fight to save the centre, including the squash courts High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “High Peak Borough Council’s commitment to invest into New Mills Leisure Centre is great news for local residents, when many are closing across the country. I was particularly pleased to see that the Council had secured £600,000 of grant funding for solar power and energy efficiency. “Over the summer I met local campaigners who have concerns about some of the proposed changes – particularly the loss of the squash courts and that reduction in the size of the sports hall could reduce its use by local schools.

“I met them again at my advice surgery last week. I also know from my conversations with local councillors that they share many of those concerns.

“I have written to the council to express the community’s concerns and press for the fullest public consultation on the widest range of options for this multi-million pound investment.”