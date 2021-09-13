Buxworth church to host fundraising fair for High Peak youngster's cancer treatment

Brierley Green Congregational Church will be full of hustle and bustle on Saturday, September 18, 11am to 2pm, as its members look to help 11-year-old Peter Berriman and his family access advanced services not yet available on the NHS.

Visitors can enjoy stalls, games, and a feast of refreshments including a barbecue, with all proceeds going to the campaign.

Pastor Robert Cross said: “We’ve got a building where the community can come together and have a great time raising money.

Brierley Green church has a regular congregation of around 20 people, but they hope to have a big impact in the community.

“Its a way to live out our Christian values and, on a personal note, Peter’s dad has done a lot to help my sons as part of his work with the Scouts over many years.”

The church is inviting donations of books, bric-à-brac and other items for sale, which can be dropped off on Friday, September 17, 6-7.30pm.

Robert said: “The community has already been incredibly generous but any donations will be gratefully received. The main thing is to show up on the day and dig deep to support the cause.”

It is almost three years since a tumour was found to be putting pressure on Peter’s spine. Despite emergency surgery to remove part of the growth, the damage it had caused paralysed his lower body.

The damage to Peter's spine means he now relies on a wheelchair, but the fun-loving youngster has never let it slow him down.

After undergoing intensive chemotherapy in 2019, signs were initially promising for his recovery from neuroblastoma – but in August 2020 doctors delivered the devastating news that the disease had returned in Peter’s skull, pelvis and bone marrow.

After months of more chemotherapy and immunotherapy, last week mum Mandy Berriman reported the good news that the disease had stabilised.

But the future is still full of uncertainty, as relapsed neuroblastoma is hard to treat and many of the treatment options available are not based in the UK.

His family launched the fundraising campaign earlier this year to keep all of their options open and it has already passed £52,000 thanks to a huge wave of support across the High Peak.

For more information and updates on Peter’s progress, see www.facebook.com/groups/teampeterfund or go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/peter to make a donation.

For enquiries related to the event at Brierley Green, contact Robert via 01663 750435 or [email protected]