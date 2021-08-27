Buxton's White Hall Outdoor Education Centre celebrates 70th anniversary

For seven decades, children have been welcomed to White Hall, with the facility growing over the years to become the go-to destination for Derbyshire schools looking for a residential trip with their pupils.

Kathryn Breen, a level two instructor at the centre on Long Hill, started doing work experience there when she was 18. Now 31, she has worked there for seven years and still loves her job.

She said: “No two days are the same. We have children from all walks of life come to White Hall and I love seeing people find their inner strength and confidence to reach new milestones.

White Hall Outdoor Education Centre

“That’s what White Hall has always been about – giving children and young people opportunities to try new things.”

In the 1940s it was Everest climber Sir Jack Longland who pushed for the idea of an outdoor education centre.

He had to convince Derbyshire’s councillors of the benefits an outdoor education centre would bring to the young people of the county.

Snowy days at White Hall

He presented his arguments at a full education committee meeting, and in 1951 White Hall ran its first residential course for a group of boys from Spring Bank School, New Mills.

By 1958 the centre was given the royal seal of approval after it welcomed the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

He watched a group canoeing on Whaley Bridge canal and a climbing session at Castle Naze and was also given a pair of White Hall wellies to wear after he needed to walk for ten minutes. However his actual shoes got lost and he had to leave the site in the wellies.

Over the years, those who have worked at White Hall, attended courses there or been assessed for outdoor qualifications have been influential in the outdoor education enjoyed by so many youngsters.

Kayaking at White Hall in years gone by

Staff from the centre have been involved in setting up the mountain leader scheme, the cave leadership scheme and local accreditations in climbing and mountain biking which have allowed thousands of people to experience the outdoors safely.

Kathryn said: “A lot has changed in the 70 years but so much is still the same. We know being outside is good for your mental health and so we are finding a way to maintain the essence of White Hall but also look to provide a whole package of support. Challenges also don’t always happen on activities.

“All children must make their own beds without adult help, including when we have younger pupils stay over from Years 2 and 3, so it is about learning life skills and working as a team and giving them a sense of pride when they achieve something.”

Rock climbing at White Hall in the 1950s

While the times and the education system have changed over the years, White Hall has also developed and adapted to ensure it continues to provide the same life-enhancing experiences for all the children who visit.

And for Kathryn, one of the things she likes most about White Hall is the teaching that happens when no one is expecting it.

She said: “A child who may be struggling in a classroom environment can suddenly thrive in the right setting.

“You may be out for a walk and before you know it you’re talking about flora and fauna and getting through to them in a way the teachers haven’t and it’s amazing to see them engaging so well.”

The centre is still run as part of Derbyshire County Council education provision and also with Children’s Services.

The 70th anniversary actually fell in February but with lockdown the centre was unable to celebrate.

Rope challenges in the 1970s

Now they are planning an open day and launching a new charity, Friends of White Hall Centre, to mark the occasion.

Kathryn said: “Seventy years is a big milestone and I’m so proud the centre is still going strong, it’s a testament to how much it is needed and also loved by the community.”

The friends group is keen to take the centre forward and are looking for DIY volunteers as well as people who can apply for grants or just those with a passion for the White Hall cause and want to give something back to the young people of Derbyshire.

There will also be an open day held on Saturday, September, 18 where families are invited to go along and see what the site has to offer as well as joining in with some fun games and having a barbecue too.

During the fun day, which will run from 10am to 4pm, there will be zip wires, bush craft, pond dipping and a bouncy castle.

Tickets are limited so booking early is advised. Find out more and book online at whitehallcentreopenday.eventbrite.co.uk

Cash will be accepted on day of the event. If paying on the day, a child’s activity pass is £15. Activities are for five to 17-year-olds and consent forms must be filled in prior to arrival, which can be found at whitehall.derbyshire-outdoors.org. Anyone interested in joining the Friends group should email [email protected] or alternatively ring the centre on 01298 23260 and leave your contact details.